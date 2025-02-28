Best Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – February 27th

Alibaba Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that operate within the media and entertainment industry, covering sectors such as film, television, music, gaming, and theme park operations. Investors in these stocks evaluate market trends and consumer preferences, as these factors can significantly influence revenue streams and profitability in an industry driven by creativity and innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.82. 15,266,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,536,955. The firm has a market cap of $327.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

WBD stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 52,922,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,067,912. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $93.31. 5,548,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,514,172. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09.

