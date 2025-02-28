CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 43 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $601.00 and its 200 day moving average is $587.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

