Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $495.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.63.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.04 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
