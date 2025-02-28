JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $15.43. JCDecaux shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

