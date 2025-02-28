Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

ACV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 212.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,357 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 137.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2,101.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 50,542 shares during the period.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

