Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.34 and traded as high as C$22.46. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 7,205 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.63.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.