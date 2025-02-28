The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $607.99 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.42 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.