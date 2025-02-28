Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.96. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 620,229 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,796,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 597,716 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 392,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 343,834 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,286,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 271,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1,188.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 243,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 224,283 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

