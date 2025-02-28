Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.96. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 620,229 shares traded.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
