Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE IGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,839. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

