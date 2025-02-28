Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Director Sells $1,975,590.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.51. 4,031,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.