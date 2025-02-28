Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.19. 71,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 454,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Opera by 2,065.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Opera by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Opera by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

