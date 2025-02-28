Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.150-6.350 EPS.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

CPK traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $124.99. 24,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $122.26. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 51.93%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

