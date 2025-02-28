Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $32.00. 38,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,358. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6578 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.