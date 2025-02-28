The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $390.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.37. The company has a market capitalization of $387.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

