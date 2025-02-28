SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,407. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.3049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

