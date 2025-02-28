Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

