SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.42. 39,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 64,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Free Report) by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

