Insider Selling: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Sells 358,158 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly sold 358,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £401,136.96 ($505,592.34).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Jennie Daly purchased 133 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($189.43).

Shares of LON:TW traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 111.95 ($1.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,991,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Wimpey ( LON:TW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Wimpey to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

