Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Trading Down 21.7% – Here’s Why

Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 21.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 2,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.
Quarta-Rad, Inc distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector.
