Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Increases By 151.7%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SFS Group Stock Performance

SFSLF stock remained flat at $112.80 on Friday. SFS Group has a fifty-two week low of $112.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

