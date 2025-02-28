Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.9 %
CURB opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Curbline Properties Company Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
