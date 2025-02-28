Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

CURB opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

