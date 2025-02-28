Davis Rea LTD. Sells 9,190 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 0.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after acquiring an additional 587,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $584,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

