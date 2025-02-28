Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,025,631 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,025,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,630,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 1.1% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 895,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 812,471 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after purchasing an additional 418,404 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4,462.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 273,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 267,227 shares during the period. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,732,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $61.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $667.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

