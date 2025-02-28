Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $290.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

