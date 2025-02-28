Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,980,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,856,148 shares.The stock last traded at $30.48 and had previously closed at $31.30.

LTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.68.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,360,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,840. The trade was a 25.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,147 shares of company stock worth $2,241,556. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,190,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,809,000 after buying an additional 147,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after acquiring an additional 356,255 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Life Time Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,781,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 145,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.