ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 87,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 113,869 shares.The stock last traded at $30.24 and had previously closed at $30.70.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $861.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

