Financial Security Advisor Inc. Invests $206,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $71.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.