Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kura Oncology Q1 Earnings

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KURA opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.78. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $24.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.