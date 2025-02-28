Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after buying an additional 683,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,007,000 after buying an additional 175,574 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

