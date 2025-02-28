A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $86,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 88.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 70.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.1 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

