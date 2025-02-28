Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $910.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $928.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $904.11.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at $976,633. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,741 shares of company stock worth $21,988,532. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.