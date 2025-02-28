Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

NYSE:BABA opened at $136.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

