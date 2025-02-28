Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silicom were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

