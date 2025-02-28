Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 336,213 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 336,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $5,167,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $3,456,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS FDEC opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

