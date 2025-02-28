SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.