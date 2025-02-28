A&I Financial Services LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 780.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $84.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

