First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 320.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 111.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $196.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

