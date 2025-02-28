Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $154.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average is $165.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

