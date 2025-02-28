AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

