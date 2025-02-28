Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

