Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

RVLV opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,010. This represents a 44.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,778 shares of company stock worth $22,364,908. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

