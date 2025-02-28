Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 3,724 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $255.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.16 and a 200-day moving average of $254.64.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
