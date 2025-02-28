Oppenheimer Downgrades Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Blue Group stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Global Blue Group has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

