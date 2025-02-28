The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $607.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.42 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

