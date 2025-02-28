Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – February 27th

Tilray, Indivior, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products or offer supporting services to the cannabis industry. These stocks can be subject to high volatility due to evolving legal regulations, market speculation, and the rapid growth of the emerging cannabis market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,627,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,248,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.07. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 803,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,172. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.72. 76,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,767. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.40.

