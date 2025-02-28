Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,285,000 after buying an additional 481,895 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,901,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,769,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,274,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

