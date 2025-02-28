Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 33,705 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 370,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 277,982 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 199,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 147,152 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 105,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

SCHG stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

