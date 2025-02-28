Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 38,407 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,407 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 4.5% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,892 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,470,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,209,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 153,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

