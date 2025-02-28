Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (TARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.62% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TARS. Barclays raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,608,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,812,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.