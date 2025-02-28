Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 2,700 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.2 %

TXRH stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.75 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.73.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

